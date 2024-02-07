Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 251,898 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,974,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 251,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of T-Mobile US worth $416,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $1,952,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.85. 421,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887,483. The stock has a market cap of $192.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.41. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506,592 shares of company stock worth $405,996,241. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

