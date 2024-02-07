Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $340.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $460.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.31.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $290.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.84 and a 200-day moving average of $406.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $288.84 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 35.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,186,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

