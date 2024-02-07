Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.950-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.0 million-$610.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.5 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.700-9.300 EPS.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $162.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $166.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.22 and a 200 day moving average of $141.38.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

