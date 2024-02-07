Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,900.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Cowen from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,414.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $194.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,681.84. The stock had a trading volume of 747,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,300.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2,068.54. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,725.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

