CIBC Cuts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$3.40

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.60 to C$3.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTO. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.49.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BTO traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.61. 998,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,474. The company has a market cap of C$4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.20.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.16 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3413063 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

