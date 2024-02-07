Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Gap Down to $112.10

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.10, but opened at $107.97. Cincinnati Financial shares last traded at $106.60, with a volume of 143,575 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.60.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

