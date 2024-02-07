Citigroup Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $54.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

