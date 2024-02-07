Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 701,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.