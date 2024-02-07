Citigroup Increases Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $126.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $122.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.

XYL has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.53. 2,212,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $124.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after buying an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 28.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after buying an additional 2,176,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $197,762,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

