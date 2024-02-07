Citigroup Raises CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $97.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.99. 919,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,191. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

