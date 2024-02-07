ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.83

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $1.05. ClearOne shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 17,134 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ClearOne by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

