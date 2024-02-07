Cloudflare (NET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.0 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.77 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average is $69.69.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.55.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at $30,002,489.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,657,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,295,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,002,489.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 933,442 shares of company stock worth $71,314,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 33.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.