CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

CMS Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

