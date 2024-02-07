CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $47.95 and last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 1521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.44 per share. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNA. Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

