CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $47.95 and last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 1521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CNA Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CNA Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.