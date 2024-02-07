Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,807 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.0% in the third quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 89,383 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,675,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 397,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after buying an additional 116,609 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.00. 1,284,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,894. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $70.01.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

