Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $74.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.36.
CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
View Our Latest Report on CTSH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.