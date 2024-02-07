Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $74.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.36.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CTSH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,329 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,082,000 after purchasing an additional 704,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.