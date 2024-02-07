Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $78.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,202. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after buying an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,353 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $590,394,000 after acquiring an additional 93,518 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,461,555 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $454,633,000 after acquiring an additional 424,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $374,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

