Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,429. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $78.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

