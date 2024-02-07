Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.0-$19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.70 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.680 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

CTSH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,496. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $78.93.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale restated a sell rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTSH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,838 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 115,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,059.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,232 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $95,911,000 after buying an additional 154,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.