Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $232.86

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $232.86 and last traded at $232.50, with a volume of 104779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,384,000 after acquiring an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after buying an additional 50,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

