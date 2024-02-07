Comparing Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) & Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Ambarella has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -46.45% -18.66% -16.06% Amkor Technology 5.53% 9.50% 5.41%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 0 5 11 0 2.69 Amkor Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ambarella and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ambarella currently has a consensus price target of $78.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.17%. Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Ambarella’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambarella and Amkor Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $337.61 million 6.31 -$65.39 million ($3.03) -17.46 Amkor Technology $6.50 billion 1.13 $765.82 million $1.46 20.55

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Ambarella shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Ambarella on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions are used in automotive cameras, such as automotive video recorders, electronic mirrors, front advanced driver assistance system camera, cabin monitoring system and driver monitoring system camera, and central domain controllers for autonomous vehicle; enterprise and home security camera; and robotics and industrial application, including identification/authentication cameras, robotic products, and sensing cameras, as well as cameras for the home, public spaces, and consumer leisure comprising wearable body cameras, sports action cameras, social media cameras, drones for capturing aerial video or photographs, video conferencing, and virtual reality applications. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services. The company provides flip chip-scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip-chip stacked chip-scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages that are used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages includes power management, transceivers, radar, and specialty silicon for use in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count analog and mixed-signal applications; and substrate-based wirebond packages used to connect a die to a substrate. Additionally, it offers micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. The company primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

