Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of CHCI opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.86. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
