Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CHCI opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.86. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.