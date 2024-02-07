Concordium (CCD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $757,902.53

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Concordium has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Concordium has a market cap of $46.47 million and $757,902.53 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,853,468,829 coins and its circulating supply is 9,134,923,653 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

