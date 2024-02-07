CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CEIX traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.49. 231,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732 over the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

