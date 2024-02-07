CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $483.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

