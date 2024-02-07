Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 143.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $363.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corsair Gaming

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,738 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 62.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 103.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

