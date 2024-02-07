CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 3.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.72. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
