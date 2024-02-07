Craneware (LON:CRW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,200.00

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,200 ($27.58) and last traded at GBX 2,171 ($27.22), with a volume of 13351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,140 ($26.83).

Craneware Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,829.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,619.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £771.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10,855.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

