Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.38.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.57.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

