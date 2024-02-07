Cronos Price Reaches $0.0823 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.08 billion and $4.75 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0823 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00081005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00027877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00021771 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

