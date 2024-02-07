Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.10) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. Cullinan Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.91).

In other news, insider Corrine Savill sold 18,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $226,823.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,118.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Corrine Savill sold 18,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $226,823.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,118.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $39,473.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,055. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 499.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

