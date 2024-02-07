Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

NYSE CMI traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $249.21. The stock had a trading volume of 431,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,668. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

