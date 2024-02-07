CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after acquiring an additional 855,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after buying an additional 363,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 3.1 %

CVS traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $76.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,442,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,883,905. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.