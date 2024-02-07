Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -27.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

