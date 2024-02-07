D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 53,635 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,635 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.77% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.53. 109,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,812. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.