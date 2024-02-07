D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 780 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $85.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095,549. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07. The firm has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,265. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.