D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,311 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 5.20% of Virco Mfg. worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRC. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 18.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. 28,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $190.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

Virco Mfg. Increases Dividend

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $84.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Patricia Levine Quinones sold 3,600 shares of Virco Mfg. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $44,712.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,401.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock worth $52,472. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile



Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Stories

