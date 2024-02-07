D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 90,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 37,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,916. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $146.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

