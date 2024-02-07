D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,052 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $111.41. The company had a trading volume of 180,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

