D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.82 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.06. 210,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,515. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $62.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

