D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 510 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,865,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in ServiceNow by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after acquiring an additional 560,908 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total value of $43,730.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total value of $81,975.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $6,602,686 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.62 on Wednesday, hitting $785.07. 94,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,237. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $789.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $719.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.17. The company has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

