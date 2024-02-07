D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,853 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 70,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 177,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,187. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

