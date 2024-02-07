D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,034 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,808,000 after buying an additional 340,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,849,000 after purchasing an additional 123,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,239,000 after purchasing an additional 231,309 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.
TotalEnergies Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of TTE stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.77. 789,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,790. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
