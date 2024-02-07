D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 137 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.99. 36,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,996. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.63 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

