D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,834 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,031 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,627,729. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

