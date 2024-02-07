D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,726 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,536 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $44.12. 1,749,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,195,236. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

