D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 44,958 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,958 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIGI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.56. 45,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,695. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $80.21.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.