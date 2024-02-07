DA Davidson Comments on Mondelez International, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

MDLZ stock opened at $75.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,667,000 after buying an additional 41,116 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

