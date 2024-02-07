DA Davidson Weighs in on Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $803.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

